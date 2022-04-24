First wind power plant in Ca Mau Province inaugurated

Tan Thuan Wind Power Plant Project Phase 1 and Phase 2 have a total capacity of 75 MW, with a scale of 18 wind turbine towers, invested by Ca Mau Renewable Energy Investment Joint Stock Company with a total investment of over VND3.8 trillion (US$164.14 million).



When being put into operation, Tan Thuan Wind Power Plant will provide the national power system with about 225 million kWh per year, contributing to ensuring energy security, promoting local economic development, and creating jobs for local people, as well as a stable income of about VND45 billion ($1.95 million) per year for the budget of Ca Mau Province.



At the inauguration ceremony



Speaking at the ceremony, Huynh Quoc Viet, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province, acknowledged and praised the efforts and determination of the investor for investing and constructing categories of the project on schedule. According to Mr. Viet, Ca Mau Province will carry out solutions to continue to improve the business and investment environment for enterprises. Therefore, the province hopes that investors will continue to pay attention, research, and invest in many projects in various fields so that it can exploit its potential and strengths, promoting socio-economic development quickly and sustainably in the near future.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan