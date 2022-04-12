FDI reaches over US$8.1 billion in Q1

The Mekong Delta is the main agricultural growing area of the country. However, the competitiveness of agricultural products in the region is being held back by many factors, including the burden of high and unreasonable logistics costs. The reason is that the expressway in the Mekong Delta is the lowest compared to the whole country. Although inland waterway transport plays a key role, there is a lack of investment, making logistics sluggish.
In response to the reopening of international tourism activities in the new normal from March 15, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has announced that it will launch a special promotional program for local and foreign passengers.