FDI reaches over US$10.8 billion in Jan-April

Due to unfavorable weather, cashew production in Binh Phuoc Province and Cambodia has decreased sharply. In addition, transporting and importing cashew from Africa takes a long time, so many cashew nut processing enterprises in Binh Phuoc Province face a serious shortage of raw materials.
Forbes Magazine recognized seven Vietnamese billionaires in it 2021 issue, which came as great news for the private sector. This news may now encourage other Vietnamese business people to look more towards development and new ideas.
After many fluctuations, at the end of the week, the stock market has risen again. However, to rebuild investors’ trust for mobilizing all resources for the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic, measures must be taken to rebuild investors’ trust in the stock market towards the goal of the Prime Minister's message of a healthy stock market with stable, sustainable development, protecting honest investors.