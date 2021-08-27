FDI disbursement rises 2 percent in first eight months

The ministry said 1,135 new projects were granted investment licences in the period, plunging 36.8 percent against the same period last year. However, total registered capital was up 16.3 percent to nearly US$11.33 billion.

About 640 existing projects had their capital adjusted up by a total of nearly US$5 billion, up 2.3 percent year on year.Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors fell 43.4 percent to US$2.81 billion.Foreign investment was poured into 18 sectors, with processing and manufacturing absorbing the largest amount, with US$9.3 billion, or 48.4 percent of the total FDI inflow in the 8-month period.Power generation and distribution followed with nearly US$5.5 billion, while real estate attracted US$1.6 billion and wholesale and retail sales US$734 million.Of 92 countries and territories investing in Vietnam during the period, Singapore took the lead with more than US$6.2 billion, followed by Japan with more than US$3.2 billion and the Republic of Korea (RoK) with US$2.4 billion.The Mekong Delta province of Long An led in attracting FDI with over US$3.6 billion, Ho Chi Minh City came second with about US$2.2 billion, and its neighbouring province of Binh Duong was third with US$1.7 billion.