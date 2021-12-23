Father of ST rice variety asks for brand protection domestically

After receiving the application from Mr. Ho Quang Cua's family, the Market Surveillance Authority issued a document directing the Market Surveillance Agencies of provinces and cities to review and verify the contents reflected by the enterprise in the application about establishments alleged to have violated in the areas under their management.
According to Mr. Ho Quang Cua's family, some rice products in the domestic market used the phrase The World's Best Rice granted by the Rice Traders (TRT) to his rice products on their packaging. His family has made exclusive trademark registration of this phrase in the US.
However, according to the Vietnamese regulations, this phrase cannot be protected exclusively in the country, leading to difficulties for the market surveillance force in handling objects that Mr. Ho Quang Cua family's accused them of infringing on his trademark rights. According to Mr. Ho Quang Cua, the ST25 rice variety has been granted a protection license by the Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to inventor Ho Quang Cua and co-inventors Tran Tan Phuong and Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.
At present, Mr. Ho Quang Cua's family has just got a certificate of trademark registration for the product 'SR SOC RICE'. Other trademarks, including 'Gao Ong Cua' (Mr. Cua’s Rice) and 'Gao ST' (ST Rice), have filed for trademark registration at the National Office of Intellectual Property but are in the process of waiting for a certificate. The Market Surveillance Authority discussed and guided Mr. Ho Quang Cua's family to complete the dossier to protect these two trademarks, preventing counterfeiting and copycat of this rice brand.
Previously, the ST24 and ST25 rice trademarks were taken by some enterprises in the US and Australia to register trademarks in these countries.
