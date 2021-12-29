PM Pham Minh Chinh attends the conference (Photo: SGGP)
This morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a conference to review 2021 and set tasks for the agricultural and rural development sector in 2022, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi.
Speaking at the conference, a representative from the Ministry said in 2021, Vietnam has seen more difficulties due to weather - natural disasters and epidemics, but the added value of the sector was forecast to increase by 2.85 - 2.9 percent. Of which, agriculture increased by over 3.18 percent while forestry surged over 3.85 percent, aquatic products hiked by 1.85 percent; therefore, exports of agriculture, forestry, and fishery of the sector reached US$48.6 billion.
Moreover, the percentage of communes meeting the government’s new rural plan is 68.2 percent and the forest coverage rate is 42.02 percent.
According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, realizing difficulties and challenges in the context of the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to work with related agencies to turn risks into opportunities from the beginning of the year.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc TienThe Ministry was determined to promptly restore and develop products for both meet 100 million people’s demand and export. As a result, the sector has achieved the set plan.
The year 2022 is the year for the implementation of the goals of the Resolution of the thirteenth Party Congress and the Social-Economic Development Strategy and the five-year social-economic development plan (2021 - 2025).
Accordingly, the sector will focus on implementing drastic restructuring in the direction of increasing added value and sustainable development, associated with transforming growth models and building new rural areas, towards building bio-based agriculture.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development set the target for 2022 that the growth rate will be 2.8 percent - 2.9 percent, production value growth rate 2.9 percent - 3.0 percent with export turnover of about US$49 billion. The percentage of communes meeting the government’s new rural plan is over 73 percent. 92.5 percent of rural population accessing clean and hygienic water and the forest cover rate is at 42 percent.