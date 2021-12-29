PM Pham Minh Chinh attends the conference (Photo: SGGP)

This morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a conference to review 2021 and set tasks for the agricultural and rural development sector in 2022, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi.

Speaking at the conference, a representative from the Ministry said in 2021, Vietnam has seen more difficulties due to weather - natural disasters and epidemics, but the added value of the sector was forecast to increase by 2.85 - 2.9 percent. Of which, agriculture increased by over 3.18 percent while forestry surged over 3.85 percent, aquatic products hiked by 1.85 percent; therefore, exports of agriculture, forestry, and fishery of the sector reached US$48.6 billion.

Moreover, the percentage of communes meeting the government’s new rural plan is 68.2 percent and the forest coverage rate is 42.02 percent.



According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, realizing difficulties and challenges in the context of the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic , the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to work with related agencies to turn risks into opportunities from the beginning of the year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien The Ministry was determined to promptly restore and develop products for both meet 100 million people’s demand and export. As a result, the sector has achieved the set plan.