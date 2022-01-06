Export of dragon fruit to China by sea freight

Farmers are currently going to harvest the fruit with a large quantity of 300,000 tons

On the morning of January 6, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Executive Team of the Agricultural Product Connection Forum 970, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, the Department of Crop Production, the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development, and the Plant Protection Department and departments of Agriculture and Rural Development in cities and provinces held a seminar on removing difficulties for dragon fruit exports as well as consumption in the domestic market.

According to responsible agencies in the South Central and Mekong Delta, farmers are currently going to harvest the fruit with a large quantity of 300,000 tons in Binh Thuan, Long An, and Tien Giang provinces.

For a long time, most of Vietnam's dragon fruit is exported to China. But now, due to China's tightening of imports to implement the "Zero Covid" policy, customs clearance has been suspended. Only a few border gates are still in operation, but they mainly clear raw goods, minimizing fresh and frozen goods, seafood, especially fruit.

On January 5, officials in several large border gates in the northern provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh issued notices asking businesses and container truck owners in the southern region to stop or limit the delivery of goods to the northern border gates.

Although export by roads is now almost paralyzed, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development under MARD, Le Thanh Hoa said that China is still our main export market of dragon fruit in the coming time, businesses need to comply with regulations on food safety and growing area codes.

According to Director of Hoang Phat Fruit Company Nguyen Khac Huy, businesses and authorities need to overcome the problem of having the SARS-CoV-2 virus on dragon fruit and boxes when it is shipped to China.

At the forum, CEO of Logistics Mega A Company Dang Dinh Long said that currently, Vietnam's dragon fruit to China is only difficult at land border gates but sea freight.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development said at the forum that he has contacted the leaders of the Ministry of Transport, both arriving at the conclusion that they will work with the leaders of Cat Lai port in HCMC to solve difficulties about the shortage of containers for sea freight. Moreover, he will simultaneously work with the Southern Logistics Association to solve logistics difficulties, reduce transportation costs.

Along with that, he suggested that it is necessary to promote consumption in the domestic market for dragon fruit during this Lunar New Year, calling on corporations owning retail chains to join in; Localities also need to make market connections instead of only expecting the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to do so.

At the same time, businesses should find more export markets in addition to China. From January 22 to 25, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will organize a thematic connection forum with trade counselors in Europe to promote sales of Vietnamese agricultural products to Europe.

