Environmental impact report of largest FDI project in Mekong Delta approved

Mr. Duong Thanh Trung gives the investment policy decision to the investor of the Bac Lieu LNG-fired Power Plant project. (Photo: SGGP)
The MONRE requires Delta Offshore Energy - the project owner - to publicly post the decision approving the environmental impact assessment report following the law and strictly implement requirements for environmental protection.
The Bac Lieu LNG-to-power plant located in Vinh Hau A Commune in Hoa Binh District has a total area of about 252 hectares and uses imported liquefied natural gas. The coordinates of the corner points of the project are presented correctly to the scope, scale, and capacity of the project.
The project investor commits to protecting the environment and compensating for damage related to environmental incidents caused by the project.
The Bac Lieu LNG-fired Power Plant has a total investment of VND93.6 trillion (about US$4 billion). It is currently the largest foreign direct investment project in the Mekong Delta. It is a key project, which plays the role of creating motivation to transform the economic structure of Bac Lieu Province.
The Bac Lieu LNG-to-power plant located in Vinh Hau A Commune in Hoa Binh District has a total area of about 252 hectares and uses imported liquefied natural gas. The coordinates of the corner points of the project are presented correctly to the scope, scale, and capacity of the project.
The project investor commits to protecting the environment and compensating for damage related to environmental incidents caused by the project.
The Bac Lieu LNG-fired Power Plant has a total investment of VND93.6 trillion (about US$4 billion). It is currently the largest foreign direct investment project in the Mekong Delta. It is a key project, which plays the role of creating motivation to transform the economic structure of Bac Lieu Province.