Enterprises supported with preferential loans of over VND336 trillion





Accordingly, credit in HCMC still focuses on production and business sectors, which are the driving force of economic growth. Some economic sectors and industries have a high proportion of outstanding loans in the total credit balance. For instance, employment in households, production of physical products, and self-consumption services of households reached a proportion of 32.87 percent; processing and manufacturing industry accounted for 15.31 percent; wholesale and retail, repair of automobiles, motorbikes, and other motor-driven vehicles got a proportion of 11.95 percent; construction achieved a proportion of 6.9 percent.Mr. Lenh also said that the program to connect banks and businesses in the area has so far disbursed an amount of nearly VND336.12 trillion to 26,790 customers with preferential interest rates, reaching over 80 percent of the credit package that commercial banks in HCMC registered since the beginning of the year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao