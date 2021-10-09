Enterprises strive to resume export orders

Vinamilk accelerates production to fulfill many export orders. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first six months of 2021, export activities of Vinamilk recorded double-digit revenue growth, exceeding VND2.77 trillion, up 13.1 percent over the same period. Particularly, in early August, during the peak of social distancing, Vinamilk exported a large shipment to Del Monte Vinamilk Dairy Philippines Inc., its joint venture company in the Philippines. The company is now increasing production to fulfill many orders from Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, countries in the Middle East, Africa, and China.According to analysts, the pandemic developed complicatedly, but the export turnover of many commodity groups of Vietnam still posted an increase. For example, the group of fuels and minerals was estimated at $2.66 billion, up 9 percent over the same period. The group of industrial process products was estimated at $214 billion, up 19.5 percent. Agricultural and forestry products reached $17.7 billion, up 17.6 percent, and the aquatic product group hit $6.17 billion, up 2.4 percent.The US was still Vietnam's largest export market, with a turnover of $69.8 billion, up 27.6 percent year on year. It was followed by China, the EU, the ASEAN, Japan, and South Korea, with a sharp increase from 5.1 percent to 18.3 percent. Therefore, according to Ms. Le Bich Loan, with favorable trade in goods, the congestion of goods at seaports quickly removed, and many advantages from FTAs, the export growth momentum is expected to boom in the fourth quarter of 2021.Trade commissioners in Europe, the UK, the US, and India said that these markets needed to import many product groups from Vietnam. For instance, the Chilean market needs to import canned products, dried fruits, instant noodles, clothing, sports shoes, galvanized steel, and construction screws. India needs to import spices and flavoring products. The UK market needs to import agricultural and aquatic products of all kinds grown under the GlobalGAP standards.