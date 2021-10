Enterprises strive to resume export orders

Ms. Le Bich Loan, Deputy Head of the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) , said that almost all SHTP-based enterprises had resumed manufacturing. Of which, 50 percent of enterprises produced at half capacity, and the rest recovered production at 75 percent. According to the roadmap that enterprises reported to the Management Board, it is expected that they will fully restore operations by the end of November.Enterprises said that it is crucial to recover production altogether in November. On the one hand, enterprises want to show their partners their stable operations. More importantly, they must deal with the number of orders stagnant for many months. At the same time, they are confident enough to receive new orders to accelerate exports at the end of the year and the first quarter of 2022. Earlier, at the peak of the pandemic in July and August, many enterprises lost about 20 percent of export orders in the global supply chain.Currently, major corporations at SHTP, such as Samsung, Intel, and Nidec Sankyo, have closely connected with the management board and related units to urgently complete the pandemic prevention plan in the factory to quickly recover production. These units are expected to increase production capacity to 100 percent by the end of November.Regarding human resources, a representative of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) said that in the context of complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had applied many policies to pay salaries and welfares, strengthen the working and living conditions for units under the three-on-site production model, and actively support laborers in Covid-19 testing and vaccination. Thanks to that, the workforce at factories is always maintained stability. This is also a general picture of many businesses that have taken good care of their workers in many industrial parks and export processing zones of HCMC.From another perspective, many businesses shared that along with the resumption of production, market opportunities have also reopened for many of them. According to Mr. Le Thanh Liem, CFO of Vinamilk, over the past time, the company has quickly introduced its products to markets that suffer supply chain disruptions. Therefore, export sales and new orders of Vinamilk continuously increased even in the areas affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.