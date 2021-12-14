Enterprises must provide information on salary pay, Tet monetary bonus plan

Accordingly, the department required the enterprises, businesses to collaborate and discuss with its trade unions to well perform the salary pay along with giving Lunar New Year monetary bonus for their employees following the signed contracts and salary pay regulations to co-share the difficulties under the Covid-19 pandemic impact.
At the same time, the enterprises have to entirely inform the salary pay, monetary bonus in the New Year Eve and Lunar New Year Eve of 2022 in advance December 25, 2021 for employees to grasp the information related to salary, monetary bonus, allowances, support, including gift bags, train and bus tickets as well as announce the days off for 2022 Lunar New Year holiday, annual leave and the schedule of spending salary and bonus.
The businesses have to strictly implement the days off for employees in Tet holiday following the regulations. All the enterprises have to fully ensure the spending of salary and bonus as planned.
