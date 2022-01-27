Among them, companies owed a large amount of social insurance payment including Saigon Posts and Telecommunications Service Joint Stock Corporation (SPT). (District 1) with nearly VND33 billion (US$1.4 million), Vietnam Petroleum Transport Joint Stock Company (District 3) with more than VND18 billion (US$792,517), Phano Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Phu Nhuan District) over VND13 billion (US$572,373) and Petro Vietnam Engineering (Nha Be District) with over VND11 billion (US$484,886).
Enterprises in HCMC owe US$73 million in social insurance payment
Ho Chi Minh City Social Security informed that by January 2022, 999 enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City owed a total social insurance payment of more than VND1,655 billion (US$73 million) for over six months.