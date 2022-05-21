Enterprises, cooperatives, business households enjoy supported interest rate





Accordingly, the cases eligible for interest rate support are enterprises, cooperatives, and business households in the sectors of aviation, transportation and warehousing, tourism, accommodation, catering, education and training, agriculture, forestry and fishery, processing and manufacturing, software publishing, computer programming, and related activities, information service activities, social housing construction, housing for workers, and old apartment renovation.An interest-supported loan is a loan agreement signed and disbursed during the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023. The support interest rate for customers is 2 percent per annum. The Government requires interest rate support to ensure publicity and transparency, be provided to the right subjects and purposes, and avoid policy profiteering.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Bao Nghi