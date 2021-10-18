Enterprises both prevent epidemics, stabilize production

Employees in SHTP keep distance while working



At the seminar, Deputy Director of the city Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh said that the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City has so far achieved positive results. From October 1, Ho Chi Minh City implemented Directive 18 with many regulations to expand production and business activities; therefore, the application of QR codes for businesses and organizations is one of the necessary solutions.

HCMC authorities are about to issue a set of business safety assessment criteria, through which businesses can make a plan to handle the epidemic if their employees contract the disease. Moreover, based on the Department of Information and Communications’ database, businesses can develop specialized applications for their epidemic prevention and control.

Businesses have proposed that SHTP should soon put Covid-19 treatment facility in SHTP into operation as well as plan how to treat infected employees to help enterprises be flexible in epidemic prevention and stabilize production.

Furthermore, the Department of Information and Communications should soon publish a shared medical database for businesses to develop disease prevention plans close to reality or propose a treatment plan for infected workers at enterprises.

Speaking at the workshop, Head of SHTP Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi suggested that businesses must proactively apply appropriate technologies to make an important contribution to safe production.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan