The task of monitoring fishing vessels is enhanced to improve its effectiveness.





In the meeting, participants proposed that the Standing Committee of the National Assembly as well as the Government and related ministries, state agencies promulgate regulations on

_Technical means, competence, suitable policies for the fisheries surveillance force;

_The simplification of procedures to identify aquaculture zones;

_The explanation of environmental standards to serve aquaculture activities;

_The allocation of medium and long-term capital sources for the development of fisheries logistics;

_The fund for combating against illegal, undeclared, and unregulated fishing.

The seafood sector each year contributes billions of dollars to Vietnam’s export turnover and has always accounted for a major portion in the economic structure of the Mekong Delta. There have been 3 Party Resolutions on seafood economy development, along with the Fisheries Law and 14 formal law implementation documents, to create a favorable legal corridor for the growth of this sector.

Vietnam lately has put a lot of effort in preventing law violations when fishing in foreign waters. Fishing vessels are closely monitored via advanced systems to timely stop and handle law-breaking activities. This is expected to help in the process of yellow card removal so that seafood can be exported to the European market.

Deputy Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le Thuy of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment concluded the meeting that all proposals are highly appreciated and will be carefully considered before reporting to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee. They will be then transferred to corresponding state agencies, and existing issues related to the enforcement of laws and policies on aquaculture as well as seafood processing will be properly handled.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Yen Nhi