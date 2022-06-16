Efforts needed to develop national brand of Vietnamese ginseng

A 7-year-old Ngoc Linh ginseng plant is grown on the top of Tra Linh Mountain in Nam Tra My District of Quang Nam Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a conference on building a Vietnamese ginseng development program by 2030 with a vision to 2045 on June 15, Doanh said that it is necessary to continue attracting investment from competent enterprises in ginseng planting and processing.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, a number of Vietnamese localities have cultivated ginseng, mainly Ngoc Linh ginseng grown in the central province of Quang Nam and the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum with more than 6,000 hectares.



The planting and development of ginseng have initially created jobs and increased income for local people, especially ethnic minorities in remote areas, improved infrastructure, and contributed to new-style rural area building.



However, the consumption and processing of Ginseng has yet to meet potential and strengths.



Therefore, the conference was organized to bring into full play potential and advantages of natural conditions and the endemic plant species with high economic value.



The Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to health, was found on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the boundary between Kon Tum and Quang Nam in the late 1960s.



Besides saponin, Ngoc Linh ginseng contains 17 amino acids, 20 trace minerals and 0.1 percent of attar. The ginseng has high effects in anti-stress and anti-aging conditions. It helps improve immunity, enhance liver function, and lower cholesterol. Besides, it also works well with antibiotics and diabetes medications.



Ngoc Linh ginseng is one of the world’s most precious ginsengs. It was approved as a national treasure under the Prime Minister’s Decision 787/QD-TTg dated June 5, 2017.

VNA