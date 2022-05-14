Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of US$2.5 bln in four months

In the early days of May 2022, many banks have raised their savings interest rates by about 0.1 percent-0.5 percent per year compared to April, especially online savings rates have increased by up to 0.7 percent per annum.
Vietnam expects the US to share its experience in developing the financial market in a healthy, safe, and transparent manner, to contribute to national macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on May 11 (US time) during his visit to the country.