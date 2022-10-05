Vietnam among top Asian exporters to Spain

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

It was revealed by the Vietnam Trade Office in Spain at a teleconference on trade promotion with Vietnam trade offices abroad in September.



The latest statistics by the Spain Customs showed that two-way trade between Vietnam and Spain hit 2.19 billion euros in the first half of this year. Of the figure, Vietnam’s export revenue hit US$1.95 billion, up 56.41 percent. It continued to enjoy a high trade surplus worth 1.71 billion euros, up 12.21 percent.



Its major exports include mobile phones and spare parts, machinery and equipment, garment and textile, footwear, coffee, aquatic products, wood and wooden furniture, bamboo and rattan products.



The Vietnam Trade Office in Spain asked for collaboration from localities and trade associations to hold online and offline workshops to introduce business opportunities to exporters, as well as hold more trips to Spain to connect Vietnamese importers, distributors and major supermarkets with Spanish partners.



This year, the office will focus on supporting Vietnam’s exports of aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and handicrafts.



According to the office, Spain wants to sell more products to Vietnam, including meat and ham, alcoholic beverages, processed organic food, olive, organic cosmetics, milk and dairy products, machinery and auto spare parts.



Vietnamese ministries and agencies should partner with the office to accelerate the organization of the first meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation to seek solutions to trade barriers and boost ties in industry and energy, the office said.

VNA