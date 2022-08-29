Thanh Hoa inaugurates Nghi Sơn 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant

At the inauguration ceremony of the Nghi Sơn 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant

Attending the inauguration ceremony was State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, Commercial Attaché of the RoK Embassy in Vietnam Min Moon Ki, and representative of the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam Sriotide Marbun.



It is the second biggest project in the Nghi Son Economic Zone after Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP), contributing to building Nghi Son into the country’s economic zone in the coming time, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

The Vietnamese Government assigned the plant project with a net capacity of 1,330 MW to NS2PC as an investor with a total investment of US$2.8 billion.

Party, State leaders, diplomatic representatives attend the inauguration ceremony of the Nghi Sơn 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant.

Ranked as the second largest project in Thanh Hoa, it is a joint venture of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, 50 percent), Marubeni Corporation (40 percent) and Japan’s Tohuku Electric Power Co. Inc. (10 percent) of Japan. The construction of the 1,330MW coal-fired power plant was kicked off in July 2018 and built by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

NS2PC will operate the plant for the next 25 years under the scheme of Build – Operate - Transfer (BOT) and then hand it over to Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh attend a ground-breaking ceremony for Van Thien-Ben En road

On the same day, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh attended a ground-breaking ceremony for Van Thien-Ben En road in Nong Cong District. The four-lane road has a length of 12 kilometers and a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The route runs through Nong Cong and Nhu Thanh districts. The total investment capital is estimated at VND1,200 billion (US$51 million).

