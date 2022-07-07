Thailand-Kien Giang Business Connection Forum opens

A view of Thailand-Kien Giang Business Connection Forum 2022
At the event, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province Le Quoc Anh stressed that this is the first time that a delegation of Thailand enterprises came to learn about the investment environment in the Mekong Delta province in general and Phu Quoc City in particular.The forum aims at well implementing the promotions in fields of trade, investment, tourism and bringing Vietnamese products to the Thai market; strengthening investment attraction through connecting enterprises of overseas Vietnamese in Thailand and local businesses to reinforce foreign direct investment. Besides, the forum also introduced potentialities, strengths, preferential policies, mechanisms and lists of calling for investment, trade development and tourism to domestic and foreign investors.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh shared that Kien Giang province was among the five provinces and cities in Vietnam that the delegation paid visits. This is also the first time that the Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand organized a delegation visit of overseas Vietnamese enterprises in Thailand to look for investment, trade and tourism promotion with domestic enterprises to enhance the economic cooperation between localities of the two countries.
According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, around 1,000 enterprises are overseas Vietnamese doing business in Thailand, including successful ones in the fields of industry, agriculture, food processing, import-export, goods distribution, logistics, services, construction, restaurant, hotel and so on. Some businesses in Thailand owned by Vietnamese have been expanding their business in the Vietnamese market but the scale is still moderate compared with Thai groups and enterprises.