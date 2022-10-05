Quang Nam has 999 newly registered enterprises in first nine months

Accordingly, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Quang Nam Province in the third quarter of 2022 was expected to gain 18.7 percent, increasing nearly 13.2 percent over the same period last year. In addition, the provincial economic growth rate ranked eighth in the country and second out of five provinces and cities in the Central key economic zone.

It is expected the economic growth rate of Quang Nam Province in 2022 will surge over ten percent which would be higher than the figure in 2021 and exceed the target in the Resolution of the Provincial People's Council ranging from 7.5 to eight percent. The scale of the economy in the first nine months of 2022 reached more than VND83,000 billion (US$3.5 billion) and the province’s economy scale ranks 19th out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide. Total state budget revenue was estimated to reach VND22,128 billion (US$925 million) by the end of September 2022, reaching 93 percent of estimates, up 47 percent over the same period. Of which, domestic revenue reached more than VND17,259 (US$728 million), reaching 91 percent of estimates, surging 31 percent over the same period.Regarding the tourism sector, the total number of tourists visiting and staying in the locality was estimated at nearly 4.3 million, an increase of 13 times over the same period. Of which, international visitors were estimated to reach 411,000, increasing 26 times over the same period last year while domestic tourists were calculated to reach nearly 3.9 million turns, up 12 times over the same period.By the end of September 2022, the province had 999 newly registered enterprises, an increase of 10.26 percent over the same period last year with registered capital of VND6,185 billion (US$259 million), down 13.98 percent over the same period.Besides, there were 505 enterprises re-operated, an increase of 33.58 percent over 2021. The number of dissolved enterprises was 170, a surge of 26.87 percent and the number of enterprises registered to suspend operation was 766.From the beginning of the year until now, Quang Nam province has granted four new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total investment capital of US$28.94 million. The total number of valid FDI projects has been 194 projects with a total investment capital of more than US$6 billion.In addition, the central province has also granted 51 new domestic investment projects with a total registered capital of more than VND8,368 billion (US$350 million), bringing the total number of valid domestic projects to 964 with a total registered capital of more than VND242,000 billion (US$10 billion).

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong