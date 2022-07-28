Increasing opportunities for trade promotion for livestock enterprises

Accordingly, Vietnam's livestock industry is developing at a relatively high speed, and livestock productivity has increased by 10-20 percent in the past ten years. Most of the world's high-yielding livestock breeds have been raised in Vietnam.Currently, Vietnamese livestock products not only meet the demand of 100 million people in the country but also for export. Especially, in recent times, with the open-door policy, Vietnam has created an investment environment and favorable conditions for many large corporations and enterprises from the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and China to invest and develop livestock business activities in Vietnam. It also shows that the room of the livestock industry remains large.On that basis, to attract foreign investment to participate in this field, and at the same time increase the connectivity and trade with domestic enterprises and farmers, the organizers will hold the 8th international exhibition and conference on livestock, veterinary, dairy, meat processing and aquaculture - ILDEX Vietnam 2022. This is the first international livestock exhibition to return to the Vietnamese market after nearly three years of disruption, meeting the expectations of enterprises in the industry and being an essential bridge for international enterprises to access the Vietnamese market while promoting business cooperation and improving technology in the livestock industry.According to the exhibition organizers, besides the display and introduction of products, at the ILDEX Vietnam 2022, there is also a series of international specialized seminars on livestock, chaired by leading organizations and experts in the livestock industry, including the workshop of the Department of Livestock Production under the MARD; the seminar of the National Center for Agricultural Extension and Humane Society International on “Animal welfare – Trends, opportunities, and solutions for the livestock industry in Vietnam”; the seminar of the Vietnam Ruminant Husbandry Association (VINARUHA) with the theme "Developing high-quality and productive commercial cow and goat production in Vietnam".The exhibition will take place from August 3 to 5, 2022, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 in HCMC.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Bao Nghi