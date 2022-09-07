Important achievements recorded in domestic economic situation in 8 months: MPI

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

In August, consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.65 year on year, pushing the average CPI in the first eight months to 2.58 percent, equivalent to the level recorded in the 2018-2021 period, said the report.



Budget collection in the first eight months of this year fulfilled about 84.8 percent of the yearly estimate, up 19.4 percent year on year, while import-export turnover rose about 17.3 percent over the same period last year in August and 15.5 percent in the first eight months of this year, with trade surplus reaching US$3.96 billion in the eight months.



At the same time, the index of industrial production (IIP) increased 15.6 percent year on year in August and 9.4 percent in eight months, according to the report. Total revenue from retail of goods and services in August was also up 50.2 percent year on year.



Particularly, important infrastructure such as Van Don-Mong Cai and Ha Long-Mong Cai Expressways and Thu Thiem 2 Bridge were put into operation.



The report also highlights positive results in many areas such as defense, security and external relations.



It said that as of August 28, VND505 trillion ($21.44 billion) of public investment capital was disbursed, reaching 93.2 percent of the target.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance reported that over VND212 trillion of capital from the State budget had been disbursed as of August 31, equivalent to 39.15 percent of the plan set by the PM.



As of September 2, VND55.5 trillion of support to the socio-economic recovery and development program was disbursed, including more than VND10 trillion of soft loans through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.



The implementation of national target programs has also been on a right track, the ministry said.



Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong said that in August and the first eight months, the inflation rate was kept at a low level, while economic growth was relatively high, showing the efficiency of macro-economic policies.



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that many reputable organizations and experts are optimism about Vietnamese economic outlook, noting that the World Bank predicted 7.5 percent of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2022 and 6.7 percent for 2023, while the Asian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund also forecast that the figure may reach 6.5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, for this year.

VNA