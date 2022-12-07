Global Sourcing Fair opened for first time in Vietnam in late April, 2023

The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam is introduced at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5. (Photo: thoibaonganhang.vn)

The Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Hong Kong-based Global Sources, unveiled the information on December 6, saying that it will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The fair, the first of its kind in Vietnam, is expected to bring together more than 500 booths and attract more than 6,000 buyers from the US, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

Vinexad Deputy General Director Pham Dang Khanh said that Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam is hoped to bring visitors an opportunity to discover new and popular products of key industries in Vietnam, including household appliances, furniture, gifts, handicrafts, fashion, accessories, textiles and fashion accessories.

The suppliers participating in the fair are mainly those who are qualified for exporting goods, he added.

Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, said that as Vietnam is one of the important and strategic destinations for supplies, and is becoming a manufacturing center of the world thanks to its advantages in terms of geographic location, import-export taxes and improved infrastructure, many international businesses-and-businesses buyers started looking for supplies of goods from Vietnam.

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam is scheduled to be organised annually in the country, he said.

