Economic scale of Ba Ria - Vung Tau triples after 15 years

That was announced at a conference held by the Provincial Party Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau yesterday to summarize 15 years of implementing the Resolution No. 53-NQ/TW dated August 29, 2005 of the Politburo on accelerating socio-economic development and defense and security maintenance in the Southeastern region and the Southern key economic zone towards 2010, orientation to 2020; Conclusion No. 27-KL/TW on August 2, 2012 of the Politburo on continuing to implement Resolution No. 53-NQ/TW in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.



Accordingly, the province's per capita income dominated the country; the fields of industry, agriculture, services recorded twice to nine times in growth compared to 2005.





The Southeast province strives to be among the top developed localities by 2030, and enhance the services sector proportion in the economic structure, especially tourism, and logistics associated with petrochemical industry development.

By Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong