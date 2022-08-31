Dozens of petrol stations asked to temporarily close due to losses

Market surveillance authority checks a petrol station in Chau Thanh District in An Giang Province which says it runs out of gasoline. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Tran Thi Thu Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance Department of An Giang Province, on August 31, said that she had signed a document requesting market surveillance teams to strengthen inspection and supervision activities on the entire petrol stations in the area.



Currently, An Giang has 16 petroleum wholesalers and 588 retail petrol stations. By the end of August 31, 13 petrol stations, mostly in remote and border districts, such as An Phu, Phu Tan, and Tinh Bien, have asked to suspend operations for the time being; 40 petrol stations are still open but run out of RON-95 gasoline, or only sell gasoline at a limit of VND50,000 - VND200,000 of gasoline per time, depending on the type of vehicle.



The owner of a petrol station in An Phu District in An Giang Province analyzed that the discount rate for each liter of gasoline is VND210. The highest volume of gasoline that a petrol station can buy is 3,000 liters, generating a profit of VND630,000. Meanwhile, the rent of a tank truck is VND900,000, which means the petrol station already loses VND270,000 per shipment. If the costs of labor and electricity are added, the gas station will lose VND1.5-2 million per day.



In Dong Thap Province, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, in the past week alone, ten petrol stations asked to temporarily close for personal reasons. Some businesses said that the more they sold, the more they lost.



Leaders of the departments of industry and trade in An Giang and Dong Thap provinces said that, currently, petroleum supply must depend on wholesalers and distributors because retail gas stations do not have other sources. According to current regulations, if a gas station gets gasoline from any distributor, it must not get it elsewhere. Therefore, if the supplier does not have goods to deliver, the gas station has to suffer a shortage of petrol products.



A representative of the Department of Industry and Trade of An Giang Province confirmed that the department would work with wholesalers and distributors to ensure supply for the market.







By Quoc Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan