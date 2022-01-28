Dong Thap Province provides more than 2,500 tons of tangerines for Tet market





According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lai Vung District, farmers in Tan Thanh, Tan Phuoc, Vinh Thoi, and Long Hau communes have entered the peak harvest of tangerines to serve the market of 2022 Lunar New Year.This year, the whole district has about 120 ha of mature tangerine trees, with an output of about 2,500 tons. In the past few days, traders from other provinces have come to buy tangerines to supply the Tet market everywhere, with prices ranging from VND40,000 to VND60,000 per kg, which is a relatively high price, benefiting farmers. Besides consuming commercial tangerines, the authority of Lai Vung District in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has coordinated with farmers to organize five attractions of tangerine orchards during the Tet holiday, attracting a large number of visitors to take souvenir photos, manually pick ripe tangerines, and enjoy them there.According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lai Vung District, the district previously had about 1,200 ha of tangerines, with an annual output of about 35,000 - 40,000 tons. However, in recent years, due to the large-scale outbreak of yellow leaf disease, a large area of tangerine trees was damaged. Faced with the above situation, in October 2020, the People's Committee of Dong Thap Province had a project to preserve tangerine orchards of Lai Vung District in the 2020-2024 period, with the goal of preserving about 547 ha, with a total budget of more than VND73 billion.

By Huynh Loi – Translated by Bao Nghi