Dong Thap Lotus Industry Association established

Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia visits lotus fields in Dong Thap Province.



The Dong Thap Lotus Industry Association was established to support cultivation, production activities and market connection; improve sales skills; access networks of modern distribution channels; develop a pilot model of linkage chains between farmers, businesses, scientists and the state, and create and develop a sustainable domestic market towards export activities.

Besides, the Dong Thap Lotus Industry Association will also connect with resources, support trade promotion and cultivation between farmers, production facilities, lotus trading, scientists, individuals and organizations to exploit values made of lotus under the motto of cooperation, connection, market mechanism, reducing costs, increasing quality and diversifying processed products.Currently, Dong Thap Province possesses around 600 hectares of lotus fields, making various lotus products such as lotus tea, lotus milk, dried lotus seeds and souvenirs made from lotus such as lotus leaf paintings, lotus leaf calligraphy, lotus silk, and so on.

By Quoc An- Translated by Huyen Huong