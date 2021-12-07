Disbursement of preferential loans in HCMC increases by 120 percent





These credits have preferential interest rates at no higher than 4.5 percent per annum for short-term loans in VND and 9 percent per annum for medium and long-term ones.It is expected that from now until the end of the year, the program will continue to be implemented in localities in the direction of not only providing new loans but also restructuring loans without changing debt groups and reducing interest rates on old loans for customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic following Circular No.14/2021 of the State Bank of Vietnam.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi