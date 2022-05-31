



However, it is worth mentioning that besides forcing enterprises to recall containers of goods infected with Covid-19, the importing countries also issued a ban on importing those goods codes. This ban is promulgated and applied within the day, while many containers of goods with those codes have already been loaded onto the vessels and departed.This situation causes huge losses to exporters because they are forced to recall goods at an estimated cost of VND400 million (US$17,158.76) per container. Therefore, along with efforts to improve the quality of exported goods, many enterprises also suggested that trade counselors need to quickly update information on changes in import policies of RCEP member countries to reduce losses to businesses.On the other hand, representatives of companies, such as Mekong Seafood Company, Hoa Cuong Import-Export Co., Ltd., Lavifood Joint Stock Company, and Pacifood Co., Ltd., said they wish to expand export markets to the US, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, and China. Therefore, they need Vietnamese commercial counselors in these countries to assist in making detailed statistics of the main products that these markets need to import and a list of reputable importers to help domestic enterprises shorten the time to find partners and reduce risks when exporting.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thanh Nha