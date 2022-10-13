Deputy PM requests reviewing, amending regulations on petroleum trading

People wait for refilling at a petrol station in District 7 in HCMC on October 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement stated that recently, some petroleum retail businesses in Southern provinces and cities, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, An Giang, Binh Phuoc, and Dak Lak, closed or temporarily suspended operations. According to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), about 200 petrol stations shut down, significantly affecting the psychology and daily life of people.



Faced with the above situation, the Deputy PM requested the MoIT, as an agency assigned by the Government to have State management authority over petroleum products, to actively follow the actual situation and market developments, urgently adopt measures to inspect and supervise, promptly prevent, and strictly handle the acts of speculation, smuggling of petrol and oil products, and other violations in petroleum trading.



The MoIT is requested to create conditions for enterprises to maintain production and business activities to ensure petroleum supply and national energy security. The Deputy PM assigned the MoIT to take the lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to review and amend Decree No.95/2021/ND-CP and Decree No.83/2014/ND-CP on petroleum trading and report to the Government in October.



* On the afternoon of October 12, in Hanoi, the MoIT held a regular press conference on issues of public concern. Answering the press's question about solutions to cool down the petroleum situation, Mr. Tran Duy Dong, Director of the Domestic Market Department, informed the solutions that this agency has planned, as well as the solution that came up after a meeting with petroleum enterprises in the morning of the same day.



According to Mr. Tran Duy Dong, it is necessary to review the costs in the price calculation structure, especially the cost of transporting gasoline from abroad into the country, because these costs have increased sharply. Hence, it is necessary to calculate correctly and fully. At the same time, on the morning of October 12, the MoIT requested two oil refineries, Nghi Son and Binh Son, to deliver goods quickly, especially to key fuel enterprises that find it difficult to buy petroleum products from foreign partners. The MoIT also suggested that the reserve should be used for enterprises that do not have a contract with the oil refinery but need to buy petroleum immediately.



In addition, the MoIT will coordinate with ministries to amend regulations on petrol and oil trading in the context of many changes in practice, especially increasing the power for focal enterprises, management time, or time for cost adjustment.

By Phan Thao, Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan