Deposits at all banks always guaranteed: Central bank governor

A transaction office of the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB)(Photo: VNA)

Depositors at the SCB should stay calm and not decide to withdraw their money, especially before the due dates, to have their interests ensured, Hong stressed.

In face of the information affecting SCB operations, the central bank has applied necessary measures to help the commercial lender run normally, and ensure its liquidity, she added.

According to the governor, with the role of the central bank as well as an agency managing banking activities, the SBV always sets the goal of being consistent with the management to control inflation, stabilize the macro-economy and currency, and ensure the safety of operations of the banking system, including the SCB, when making monetary and banking management policies.

Vietnamplus