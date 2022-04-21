Demand for industrial real estate increases

A corner of Amata Industrial Park

The projects that have been officially put into operation have helped the land supply for industrial zones (IZs) and ready-built factories to grow significantly in the first quarter of 2022, reaching 26,724 hectares and 3.8 million square meters, respectively.



Notably, the real estate consultancy said that the VSIP 3 Industrial Park in the Southern Province of Binh Duong held a groundbreaking ceremony and the Amata Long Thanh Hi-tech Industrial Park in the Southern Province of Dong Nai after the local administrations have given investors the decision of lease land.

Furthermore, in addition to completing the construction of existing projects, two new projects that started construction in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An and Binh Duong Industrial Park will be launched in the industrial real estate market after completion. These projects are estimated to provide the market with more than 85,000 square meters of ready-built factories by the end of this year.

Industrial zones in provinces Binh Duong and Long An continue to attract investors. The construction of the VSIP 3 Industrial Park in an area of 175ha has started, but more than 30 groups and companies have taken heed of it while Coca-Cola's factory worth more than US$136 million will be set up in Long An Province’s Phu An Thanh Industrial Park and the first two ready-built warehouse projects of BWID in Xuyen A Industrial Park in Duc Hoa District and Vinh Loc 2 in Ben Luc District.





By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan