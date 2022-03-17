Delivery of 100 containers of cashew nuts in cashew scam suspended





The Vietnam Trade Office in Italy has supported enterprises to approach lawyers in Italy for advice and carry out necessary legal procedures, helping Vietnamese exporters take control of their shipments. The Vietnam Trade Office in the US has contacted the brokerage company, requesting it to provide information and actively cooperate with Vietnamese enterprises to handle and ensure the legitimate interests of Vietnamese exporters.The Ministry of Industry and Trade also sent a diplomatic note to the Italian Embassy in Vietnam, requesting coordination with the Vietnamese agencies to handle the case. At the same time, the ministry sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, asking them to direct relevant units to coordinate with Vietnamese agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy to quickly resolve the case, protect the legal rights of Vietnamese businesses, as well as the image and reputation of Italian ones.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan