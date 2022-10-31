Danish firms keen on Vietnamese market: Diplomat

Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi (L) and Danish Crown Prince Frederik (Photo: VNA)

In an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the upcoming Vietnam visit by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, the ambassador said that the Danish Crown Prince will be accompanied by 40 leading Danish companies. He will have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and attend trade and investment promotion activities.

Along with the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic ties, the delegation will focus on fostering connections and cooperation between businesses of the two countries in the fields of wind power and efficient energy use and management.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Ambassador Nghi held that it aims for substantial outcomes, including seeking and expanding cooperation in areas of strategic significance to both countries such as green transition and sustainable development, which are also important for Vietnam in realising its net-zero emission commitment.

The ambassador said that Vietnam and Denmark are enjoying growing partnership and mutual support at regional and multilateral forums and organisations.

Two-way trade reached US$842.37 million in 2021, up 18 percent year on year, and $554.17 million in the first nine months of 2022, with Vietnam's exports rising 51.8 percent.

So far this year, Denmark has been the third biggest investor of Vietnam with capital amounting to $1.32 billion .

Pointing out similarities between the two countries, Nghi said that Denmark considers Vietnam as a model for green transition and pledges to accompany with and support Vietnam in realising green and sustainable development goals.

Vietnam and Denmark have also enjoyed effective cooperation in culture and people-to-people exchange, he said.

The diplomat held that the cooperation potential between the two countries is huge, especially in areas related to green transition and sustainable development, while the demand for collaboration in energy, agriculture, biotechnology and logistics is increasing.

Denmark has shown great interest in investing in Vietnam where the demand for high-quality investment inflows is high, he said.

Cooperating with Denmark, a leading country in green transition and sustainable development, also provides good conditions for Vietnam to fulfill its commitment to achieve net-zero emission target in 2050, the diplomat added.

