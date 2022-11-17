Dak Psi No.2 Hydropower Plant must complete compensation before Nov 20

Dak Psi No.2 Hydropower Plant. (Photo: SGGP)
Regarding the Dak Psi No.2 Hydropower Plant, built in Te Xang Commune in Tu Mo Rong District in Kon Tum Province, stalled compensation that SGGP newspaper reflected earlier, on November 17, the Department of Industry and Trade of Kon Tum Province said the unit had recently organized a working session with Ry Ninh II - Dak Psi Hydroelectricity Joint Stock Company, the investor of Dak Psi No.2 Hydropower Plant, and the People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong District to completely settle the compensation.
Accordingly, Mr. Le Nhu Nhat, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, requested the hydropower investor to pay compensation to people in three villages of Tu Tho, Tan Ba, and Dak Song in Te Xang Commune before November 20.
For the change of canal route from floating to underground, the investor must provide one-time support to affected households and return the land to them to continue agricultural production.
The Director of the Department of Industry and Trade stated that in case the compensation is not completed, the department will coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment to advise the provincial People's Committee to consider withdrawing the investment policy, advise, and propose the Ministry of Industry and Trade consider removing the project from the electricity development planning according to regulations.
Previously, responding to SGGP Newspaper about the delay in payment of compensation to people in Te Xang Commune, Mr. Ho Van Tue, Director of Ry Ninh II - Dak Psi Hydropower Joint Stock Company, said that the project was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it had no revenue yet. Besides, the company restructured its shareholders.
