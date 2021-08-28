Dak Lak Province seeks markets for thousands of tons of durians





Krong Pak District is the largest durian growing area in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, with more than 3,300 hectares. Of which, 2,400-2,500 hectares of durian are ready for harvest, with estimated output of 45,000 tons. Currently, it is the main harvest season of Dona and Ri6 durian varieties, but the consumption is only about 30-35 percent.Ms. Ngo Thi Minh Trinh, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Krong Pak District, said that durian consumption faced difficulties because enterprises collecting durian are mostly located in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City. Due to the complicated development of the pandemic, social distancing under Directive No.16 has been carrying out in many provinces, so these purchasing establishments cannot transport goods. With the current difficulties, peeling and freezing durian is absolutely necessary to store and preserve durian.The People's Committee of Krong Pak District proposed the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province to facilitate durian purchasing establishments to access frozen storage in the province and neighboring provinces to preserve durian, and support to put durian products on e-commerce platforms and supermarkets to expand markets. The People's Committee of Krong Pak District also asked the Central Government to create conditions for Krong Pak durian products to be exported to China through official channels.* According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dong Nai Province, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, many agricultural products, especially fresh fruits with an output of hundreds or even thousands of tons, are facing difficulties in consumption. It is estimated that the volume of fruits that farmers need support from the authorities is about 184 tons per day.Amid the difficulties of farmers, the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province directed the Department of Industry and Trade to connect and support the consumption of some fruits for local farmers. According to statistics, the total growing area of fruit trees in Dong Nai Province reaches nearly 70,000 hectares. The output of the main harvest season from June to September includes 90,000 tons of rambutans, 28,000 tons of durians, 40,000 tons of pomelos, 20,000 tons of tangerines, and 7,000 tons of bananas. Meanwhile, the demand for consumption in the province is about 40-50 percent of the harvested output.

By Dong Nguyen, Tien Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi