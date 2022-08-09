Dak Lak Province prepares for official export of passion fruit to China





According to statistics, the total area of passion fruits in the province is 1,055 hectares, of which, the newly-planted area is 171 hectares, and the fruiting area is 884 hectares. The productivity of the fruiting area is 16 tons per hectare, and the output is 14,703 tons.Mr. Vu Duc Con, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dak Lak Province, said that when the Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the General Administration of Customs of China was signed, passion fruit was one of ten products to be exported through official channels to the Chinese market.Currently, the Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection of Dak Lak Province has been actively coordinating with the MARD to focus on guiding enterprises, growing areas, and packing establishments to set up growing area codes and the codes of packing facilities to prepare for the official export of passion fruit.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Bao Nghi