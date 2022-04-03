Da Nang to host Routes Asia 2022

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Accordingly, the event, the 16th of this kind, will be co-hosted by Informa Routes company of the UK, Da Nang municipal People's Committee and Duy Anh Trading JSC - IPP Travel Retail. It is expected to attract over 500 delegates from airlines in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America; representatives from airports, airport operators, air service providers and international travel agencies around the world.

Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang has the potential to become an integral part of global manufacturing and supply chains, and an economic, innovation, transport, financial and cultural hub in the next decade, he stressed.



Meanwhile, Phillip Nguyen, Deputy General Director of IPP Group and General Director of Duy Anh Trading - IPP Travel Retail JSC said his firm is honoured to be a part of this event.



Da Nang was announced as the official host city of the 16th forum at the 15th World Routes in Milan, Italy in October, 2021.



According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the forum is expected to open up great opportunities for the aviation industry in general and the tourism industry in Da Nang in particular, contributing to re-opening and developing international routes, attracting investment and tourism to the central coastal city.



By hosting the event, Da Nang continues to affirm its position as Asia's leading event and festival destination, a hub for aviation and tourism development in Vietnam and the region, she stressed.



In the framework of the 16th Routes Asia in Da Nang, nine events are planned, including an exhibition on tourism and aviation; a direct business connection programme with over 500 meetings between partners on the system of the Asia route development forum; conferences and workshops on aviation restoration in Asia and air service development in the new normal; among others.



The event is expected to help Da Nang promote and introduce its image and development potential, thus creating a foundation for restoring and expanding international flight networks; promoting investment in aviation and tourism infrastructure, and strengthening exchange of goods and services between the central city with partner cities in Asia.



The Routes Asia forum was held for the first time in 2003.

Addressing the press conference, Thomas Atkinson, Senior Business Development Manager of Informa Routes said the forum is the only route development event for the region, and plays an important role in resuming air services around the world.

