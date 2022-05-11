Customs sector to increase inspection of fuel import hubs, medical supplies





A petrol station in Hanoi adjusts fuel prices on March 21 (Photo: SGGP)

The Office of the General Department of Customs yesterday informed that after Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Head of the 389 National Steering Committees and the Ministry of Finance issued the direction, the General Department of Customs has issued a written request to the general departments of customs in provinces and cities, the Anti-smuggling and Investigation Department and the Post-Clearance Inspection Department to strengthen inspection, examination, investigation, timely detection, and prevention of illegal acts in their operations of business activities, export, import, temporary import for re-export, transit of petrol and oil, and import of biological products, supplies, and medical equipment for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic on all routes, especially border crossings.

The Post-Clearance Inspection Department under the Vietnam Customs, the Inspection and Inspection Department were asked to strengthen the inspection and examination of petroleum importers and enterprises importing biological products, supplies, and medical equipment to prevent violations.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan