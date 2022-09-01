Customs officials work relentlessly to clear imported petroleum products

Petrol containers



According to the General Department of Customs, customs clearance procedures for imported and exported petroleum products have always been implemented quickly in accordance with the law because this is an essential commodity for production and consumption.

Moreover, to further shorten the clearance time and help businesses promptly place commodities on the market, the Customs of Vietnam has issued Document No. on the implementation of fast customs clearance procedures for imported petroleum products by arranging officers and civil servants to handle customs procedures, inspect, supervise and deal with barriers to facilitate the import of petrol and oil. Customs officials will work relentlessly even on the National Day (September 2) to ensure customs clearance on all days.

The Customs of Vietnam also announced the Government has issued Decree No. 67/2020/ND-CP amending and supplementing several articles on conditions for trading duty-free goods and warehousing to ensure the conditions for petroleum trading. The decree takes effect from August 10, 2020.

Thereby, this Decree has set a time limit for petrol and oil business enterprises which have two years to complete the prescribed conditions such as installing tank level measuring devices, and automatic tanks connecting online with the customs authority about the quantity of imported and exported petrol and oil, inventory.

This regulation helps the management agency to accurately and promptly know the quantity of imported petrol and oil, and at the same time collect the correct amount of tax to pay, improving the management efficiency of enterprises, said the Customs agency.

Following the Government's decree, major petroleum enterprises such as Petrolimex, PVoil, Hai Linh, Thanh Le, Hai Ha have met the conditions.

Since the above regulation officially took effect on August 10, 2022, the customs authority has so far not received any complaints about difficulties and problems from petroleum importers, the customs agency said.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan