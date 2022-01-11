Customs clearance resumed at border gates, crossings with China

These pairs of border gates and border crossings are very important for imports and exports of both sides.



The Guangxi side said at first, priority will be given to handling goods, especially farm produce and frozen products, which are being stuck at the border gates.



Previously, to review and strengthen Covid-19 prevention and control measures, Guangxi temporarily suspended customs clearance at border gates in Dongxing City from December 21, 2021.



Thanks to continuous efforts and goodwill discussions of both sides, since January 5, 2022, Guangxi has gradually reopened pairs of border gates and border crossings between the province and Vietnam.



In recent working sessions with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Chinese side has repeatedly emphasized its high requirements for pandemic prevention and control and asked Vietnam to work together to ensure the safety of vehicles and goods.



Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has assigned ministries, sectors and localities to work with China to speed up customs clearance, striving to remove the congestion of trucks carrying goods for export at border gates before the Lunar New Year.



Quang Ninh sees clearance of nearly 200 trucks via border gates, crossings with China



Close to 200 trucks carrying goods were cleared to cross the border as of 1 pm on January 10, after China’s Guangxi province officially resumed customs clearance at border gates and border crossings in its Dongxing City bordering Mong Cai City of Vietnam’s Quang Ninh Province, including bridges Bac Luan 1 and Bac Luan 2, and pontoon bridge Km 3+4.



The resumption came after a hiatus of nearly 20 days, according to the Mong Cai customs sub-department. Of the trucks, 44 transported fresh seafood for export and 51 served the import of different types of products, with most of the remaining trucks being those trapped during the hiatus.



The sub-department said as of 1 pm, there were more than 1,300 trucks, mostly transporting frozen and fresh seafood and fresh fruit, left to be cleared.



The clearance duration for each truck is between 5 and 10 minutes in line with strict pandemic prevention and control measures, it informed.



