Customs clearance at Quang Ninh border gate again suspended

Bac Phong Sinh border gate (Photo: VNA)

Import-export activities at the pairs of border gates just resumed two days ago, on September 26, after seven months of suspension. During the two days September 26 and 27, only two trucks carrying imports from China went through the border gate.



Besides, the week-long National Day holiday in China is starting soon. The Chinese side has announced that it will re-open the border gate on October 8.

VNA