Customs clearance at northern border gates faces difficulties

Trucks are waiting for customs clearance along the Vietnam-China land border



To deal with goods congestion in northern border gates over the past time, the general department rolled out many solutions to support businesses in customs clearance.

However, there still remain difficulties in customs clearance due to stringent Covid-19 prevention and control measures imposed by China, along with the shortages of trucks and workers.

Given this, the general department has suggested China’s customs agencies facilitate the process at the border gates where all competent forces are working, especially main and auxiliary gates.

It has also called for coordination of Chinese localities, saying more trucks and workers are needed to load and unload goods.

The general department has suggested border localities consider upgrading and expanding infrastructure at the border gates and make reports to authorised agencies for approval.

VNA