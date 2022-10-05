Credit in HCMC grows 12 percent in nine months





Credit in HCMC in the first nine months of the year climbed sharply, thanks to the city's economic recovery and growth. Credit growth is attached to meeting the capital needs of HCMC-based enterprises, business households, and cooperatives in many fields.Many areas posted good growth. Specifically, foreign currency lending (mainly for import and export sectors) reached VND205 trillion, up 12.7 percent compared to the end of 2021; loans to industrial parks and export processing zones hit VND224.2 trillion, up 14.67 percent; short-term loans in VND for five groups of industries and priority fields nearly touched VND200 trillion, up 4 percent.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao