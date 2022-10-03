CPI up 0.4 percent in September 2022

Vietnam’s GDP growth will reach 8 percent this year in the base-case scenario, provided that there will be no upheavals in the market but favorable external factors for the economy during the remaining months of the year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.
ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.
Stockholders dumped shares heavily, whereas investors holding money did not participate in the market, causing the VN-Index to retreat to near 1,200 points. With a drop of roughly 29 points in the trading session on September 19, all previous gains of the VN-Index in August were erased.