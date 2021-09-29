CPI rises 1.82 percent in nine months, lowest in five years

Illustrative image

In September, the education sector had the highest decrease of 2.89 percent, followed by the housing and construction materials (1.99 percent), transport (0.16 percent), food and drink services (0.16 percent) and postal services and telecommunications (0.06 percent).



The price of electricity and water for a living has also dropped due to social distancing measures in localities across the country.

Beverage and cigarettes went up by 0.17 percent mainly due to an increase in transportation price and the impacts of Covid-19 restrictions on supply chains.

Household appliances rose by 0.09 percent while medicine and medical service group grew by 0.03 percent. Other goods and services have increased negligibly compared to the last month. The country’s inflation is expected to reach the target below four percent.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh