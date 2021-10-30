CPI, industrial production prosper over same period of 2020

Although the CPI in the first ten months of the year surged 1.81 percent over the same period last year, it is considered to be the lowest level from 2016.



The General Statistics Office of Vietnam explained that many localities have loosened the social distancing facilitating goods transport and logistics, the customer demand of goods stockpiling reduced, the stable supply of goods causing decreased foodstuff price in the month; the demand of electricity and water usage lessened as this year’s cold airwaves soon arrived and the rental house fee continued to decrease to support Covid-19 hit residents, affecting the CPI in October.Meanwhile, industrial production is prospering as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is estimated to rise 6.9 percent compared to last month. The IIP in the first ten months of the year augmented 3.3 percent in comparison with the same period of 2020.Another positive sign of the economy is that the goods export turnover is estimated to reach US$267.93 billion in the first ten months of the year, an increase of 16.6 percent compared with the same period last year. Notably, 31 products gained an export turnover of more than US$1 billion, accounting for 92.4 percent of the total export turnover, of which six products have an export turnover of more than US$10 billion, occupying 63 percent.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Huyen Huong