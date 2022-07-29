CPI goes up 2.54 percent in seven months: GSO

A motorcyclist has his vehicle refilled at a gas station. Fuel prices were adjusted 19 times, including six decreases, in the first seven months of 2022. (Photo: VNA)

The July CPI increased 3.59 percent from last December and 3.14 percent from a year earlier.



Price hikes were recorded in 10 of the 11 categories of main consumer goods and services, but prices in the transport category fell 2.85 percent due to declines in domestic fuel prices.



In the first seven months, the CPI rose 2.54 percent while the core inflation was up 1.44 percent year on year.



The GSO said during the period, fuel prices were adjusted 19 times, including six decreases. As a result, domestic petrol and oil prices climbed up 49.75 percent.



Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic's being brought under control, demand for restaurant services has surged, leading to a year-on-year increase of 3.81 percent in eating-out prices. Prices of house maintenance materials and milled rice also went up 7.84 percent and 1.15 percent during January - July, respectively.



Meanwhile, price decreases were reported in food (down 0.07 percent), educational services (3.42 percent), and postal and telecommunications services (0.5 percent).



The core inflation in July inched up 0.58 percent month on month and 2.63 percent year on year. During the seven months, it rose 1.44 percent from the same period of 2021, lower than the CPI expansion of 2.54 percent, showing that fluctuations in consumer prices were mainly driven by food and fuel prices, according to the GSO.







