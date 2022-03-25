Corporation proposes construction project of Can Gio Int’l Container Terminal

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)



Taking advantage of Can Gio located in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai marine fairway with bustling water transportation activities, the seaport covering an area of 570 hectares would be capable of receiving container ships of up to 250,000 DWT.

According to VIMC, the design capacity of the terminal will be 15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and built at a total investment capital of US$850 million. The wharf will have a length of 6.8 kilometers.

VIMC has proposed to be allowed to choose contractors in accordance with the Law on Bidding and suggested the HCMC People’s Committee prepare a contractor selection plan to submit to the Prime Minister.

Investors presented the construction project of Can Gio International Container Terminal in the Vietnam-France business forum with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as part of his official visit to France in last November.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh